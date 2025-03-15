AP Governor, CM Naidu offer prayers at Amaravati Venkateswara Temple

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Lord Venkateswara Temple in Venkatapalem area of Amaravati on Saturday evening.

They both reached the Kalayana Vedika to witness the celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam performed in a grand manner. They offered prayers to the Utsav deities Sri Bhu Sametha Sri Srinivasa Swamy.

Those present included ministers, TTD Trust Board chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Syamala Rao and trust board members.

The temple premises reverberated with devotional songs rendered by renowned Carnatic musicians Nityasri Mahadevan and Priya sisters. Nityasri from Chennai rendered the Sankeertanas. including Srimannarayana, Srinivasa Thiruvenkata and Kurali Ondrum Illai, while Priya sisters presented the famous Annamacharya Sankeertanas, including Maluko Srirangaraya, Adaro Padaro and Tirumala Giriraya.

The stage was decked up with over four tonnes of traditional, ornamental and exotic flowers, enhancing its beauty. Fruits, including African oranges, green and red apples, black and green grapes, coconut blossoms, sugarcanes and mango leaves could also be seen, providing a delightful feast to the eyes of devotees.

Around 1,500 Srihari Sevaks distributed Anna Prasadam, water and buttermilk, apart from bags containing Srivari laddu, turmeric, vermillion packet, kanakam, Srivari Pustaka Prasadam and Akshatas to devotees. 150 Srivari Sevaks exclusively involved themselves in applying “Tirunamam” to devotees who had arrived for the celestial wedding. Nearly 50,000 devotees also received the Srivari laddus brought from Tirumala.

The temple and its premises were illuminated with colourful lights. Images of various deities, including and 17 cutouts of Dasavatarams, Alankara Priya, Maha Vishnu shone with colourful LED lights.