AP Governor, CM Diwali Wishes, Call for Harmony And Progress

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and former Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Governor Nazeer said, “On this joyous occasion of Deepavali, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. May the divine lights of Deepavali bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all. Deepavali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Festivals like these inspire us to build a society filled with peace, amity, brotherhood and communal harmony.”

Naidu, in his message on social media platform X, stated, “Greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, which marks the triumph of light over darkness. May this festival bring more brightness and prosperity to every household in Andhra Pradesh.”

Pawan Kalyan described Diwali as a festival of hope and awakening. “Every festival in India teaches us a way of life. Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. People must remain vigilant against divisive forces and strive for harmony,” he said, urging the public to celebrate safely and embrace eco-friendly practices.

Lokesh, currently on a tour of Australia under the Special Visitors Programme, shared, “It’s a Diwali on the move again this year with the @FollowCII roadshow. If a few Australian companies choose Andhra Pradesh, that will be the best festive gift for our people. #AndhraRising.”

Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his greetings, wishing people peace, joy, and renewed hope during the festival.