AP Government to Procure 50 Lakh Tonnes of Paddy During Kharif: Manohar

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar said the government would procure 50 lakh tonnes of paddy during the 2025-26 Kharif season, 15 lakh tonnes more than last year. At a meeting with the joint collectors and civil supply officials of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts held in Srikakulam on Monday, the minister said all efforts were being made to procure the paddy and credit the money into the accounts of farmers without any hassle. Manohar recalled that during the last Kharif season, the government had credited Rs.12,557 crore into the accounts of 7.67 lakh farmers within 48 hours of procuring the paddy. He said last year tarpaulins were supplied to farmers with a 50 per cent subsidy, but this year they would be supplied with a 100 per cent subsidy. He also announced that 5,000 vehicles would be supplied to each district for easy transportation of the paddy to the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and directed the enforcement officials to keep a watch on rice millers, weights and supply of paddy bags. Manazir Jeelani Samoon suggested the vehicles with GPS should only be used for carrying the paddy loads.

Use AI for better traffic regulation: Anitha

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Monday reviewed road safety measures with senior officials at her camp office in Vijayawada. The meeting covered topics including the current practice of issuing challans for traffic violations, the installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras, and other related issues. The minister suggested the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for better regulation and monitoring of vehicular traffic. She also directed officials to take proactive measures to prevent road accidents and safeguard lives. Road Safety ADG Krupananda Tripathi, DIG Vijaya Rao, Mallika Garg (Technical Services), and other officials were present at the meeting.

JUDA demands transparent probe into WB gangrape

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) expressed deep anguish and outrage over the brutal gangrape of a young medical student from Odisha in Durgapur, West Bengal. The association has demanded a transparent and time-bound investigation into the heinous incident. JUDA called for a swift, fair probe free from political interference or institutional suppression and urged strict punishment for all culprits. The association also emphasized the need for enhanced safety measures, including campus and public safety audits, functional CCTVs, adequate lighting, panic buttons, and rapid response systems in and around college and hospital areas.

Viswanathan is new director for I and PR

Vijayawada: K.S. Viswanathan assumed charge as the director of the department of information and public relations in the office here on Monday.

Currently, he is serving as the commissioner of the Visakha Metropolitan Region Development commissioner. Earlier, he served as assistant collector in Anantapur, sub-collector in Narasapuram, and joint collector in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

The department senior officials and the staff members greeted the new director.

Cardio-care: CPR awareness week observed

Anantapur: The government medical college here launched a Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation Awareness Week here on Monday.

Principal M. Vijayashree, GGH superintendent Prof. K.L. Subrahmanyam and deputy superintendent of the super specialty hospital Dr Benedict jointly inaugurated the week-long campaign.

Principal Vijayashree emphasised that saving a person’s life through CPR in an emergency situation also meant a great service to the entire family. Subrahmanyam said “if the brain is deprived of oxygen for even two to three minutes, it can cause irreversible damage; hence, timely administration of CPR can save lives.”

Benedict said every individual should have basic awareness and training in CPR that’s essential for saving lives in critical moments.

Head of the anesthesiology Dr Naveen said that even common people can help save lives by learning the importance of CPR and spreading awareness among their neighbours. He announced that quiz competitions would be held for MBBS students and postgraduate doctors, along with awareness programmes for the public.

He invited NGOs and youth clubs to contact the department of anesthesiology if they wish to organise CPR training programmes.

Super GST-Super savings bike rallies held

Super GST-Super Savings bike rallies were organised in Ramachandrapuram, Bhimavaram, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru on Monday.

Traders, municipal officials and others took out a bike rally at Ramachandrapuram. Labour minister V Subhash participated in the rally and said, “Due to the reduction of GST on many goods, the prices have come down. This would benefit the people. People should be aware of the change in prices of the goods.”

AT Bhimavaram, West Godavari district collector Chadalavada Nagarani inaugurated an exhibition of textiles and handlooms, MSME products, organic productions, handicrafts, pickles, pootharekulu etc. Nagarani said that the officials should display the boards on how much cost has been reduced due to reduction of the GST at the stalls.

Ex-miniser Jogi Ramesh demands CBI probe in spurious liquor case

Vijayawada: Former minister Jogi Ramesh demanded CBI probe into the spurious liquor case and arrest the real culprits behind it.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he turned down the allegations against him by the main accused in the case Janardhan Rao implicating him in the case. Ramesh claimed that he was innocent in the case and said that he along with his family members was ready to take oath before lord Venkateswara of Tirumala to prove his innocence and asked whether Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his family members was ready to do so.

Ramesh alleged that as he belonged to the backward class community, he was being targeted and wondered how a video was made with the main accused in the case and was in judicial remand to target him.