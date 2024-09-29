AP Government to Bear GST on Hand-Woven Garments, Says Textiles Minister

Vijayawada: Ministers for Handlooms and Home, S. Savitha and Vangalapudi Anita, have urged people to wear handloom clothes for festivals and support the weavers as was advised by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari.

Savitha said the state government has decided to bear the GST on hand-woven garments and provide 200 units of power for looms and 500 units to other looms free of cost.

With the festival season approaching, Anita urged the people to wear clothes that reflect Telugu culture and traditions and give prominence to the handlooms.

In a release on Sunday, Savitha said Bhuvaneswari had personally seen the hardships of handloom workers during her tour of Nijam Gelawali.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has already taken action to support handloom workers. All the schemes the TD government introduced in 2014-19 for the weavers will be implemented afresh. The CM has decided to this effect in a recent review of the handloom and textile department,” the minister said.

The textiles minister said the CM has prepared an action plan with the aim of providing all 365 days’ work to handloom weavers. “We will provide training to the weavers in producing clothes and also the marketing facilities. The alliance government would organise exhibitions across the state and provide opportunities for sales of hand-woven garments through e-commerce,” she said.

The home Minister urged the Telugu people to support the handloom weavers in response to Bhuvaneswari's call. She emphasised the importance of collective participation in transforming the lives of these artisans, who painstakingly craft beautiful textiles by weaving fibres together and dyeing them in vibrant colours.