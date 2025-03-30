AP Government Takes ‘People First’ Decisions: Chandrababu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Ugadi wished that God grant the people of Andhra Pradesh a bright future.

Presenting the Ugadi awards at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Sunday, Chandrababu underlined that he, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, aspire to make India a leading nation in the world.

The CM attended the Panchanga Sravanam, astrological predictions made for the year by Padma Shri awardee Madugula Nagaphani Sharma. He released almanacs of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and agriculture and horticulture departments. In addition, he unveiled the State Cultural Department's calendar of annual events.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated that the first priority of the Andhra Pradesh government is the people of the state. "We are moving forward with the motto that people of Andhra Pradesh come first. We are coordinating to ensure their welfare and development by providing good governance. We are navigating through the various complexities that arose due to break down of order during the previous government’s rule,” he remarked.

Chandrababu Naidu said, “In the last nine months, the NDA government has made all decisions with the “People First' approach. While focusing on welfare and development, the government attracted investments.

The CM highlighted the need for a shift in approach. "In a competitive world, it's not just hard work but smart work that succeeds. In the past, I promoted IT and cell phones, when some questioned their utility. Today, we have introduced WhatsApp governance for addressing all the certificate requests," he underlined

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned establishment of the Hi-Tech City to promote IT in Hyderabad, while also prioritising arts. "We built Shilpakala Vedika to give importance to arts. In the next 25 years, those residing on Telugu soil will earn twice as much as Telugu people living in America," he predicted.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Indian culture and traditions are unique and must be preserved. Forgetting history means losing our identity. Ugadi reminds us of Pachadi and Panchanga Sravanam. He recalled that in his childhood, villagers used to sit together and listen to the Panchanga recitation. He said the state government now conducts Ugadi celebrations at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi and Chennai’s Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust.

On the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu presented awards to individuals for their contributions in various fields. 86 individuals received Kala Ratna awards and 116 the Ugadi awards.