AP Government Releases ₹2 Crore To Apco For Paying Weavers’ Dues

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government has released over ₹2 crore through APCO (Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society) for making payments to several weavers' societies across the state.

Handlooms and Textiles minister S. Savitha said ₹2,00,32,615.41 is the first instalment and the remaining dues will also be cleared shortly. Providing details, she said four societies in Srikakulam division have received ₹7.57 lakh, seven societies in Vizianagaram division ₹3.44 lakh, 27 societies in Rajahmundry division ₹61.07 lakh, 21 societies in Vijayawada division ₹48.29 lakh, 17 societies in Tirupati division: ₹36.64 lakh, five societies in Kadapa division ₹40.30 lakh, and seven societies in Kurnool division have received ₹2.98 lakh.



In addition, Savitha said, the government is supplying 200 units of free power to nearly 93,000 weaver families and 500 units of free power to over 11,000 looms. Monthly pensions of ₹4,000 are extended to 92,724 weavers aged above 50, while yarn purchases receive a 15 per cent subsidy. APCO weavers are also exempt from the five per cent GST. In addition, weavers are being provided training in producing modern readymade garments, with marketing support through APCO outlets and e-commerce platforms.



“Our objective is to provide economic security and a dignified livelihood to our weavers,” the minister affirmed. She asserted that the government is ensuring timely payments for handloom purchases through APCO and settling the outstanding dues.