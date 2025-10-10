AP Government Recalls Stocks of Cough Syrup Respifresh TR

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has recalled stocks of one brand of cough syrup following the death of several children after consuming a toxic cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh.

“This was not found to be of standard quality. The idea is to avoid any untoward incidents in the state,” officials said.

The AP government has directed the Drugs Control Administration to deploy drug inspectors and senior officials to inspect the medical shops and take out the stocks of poor quality cough syrups. They found one brand to be not of standard quality.

Accordingly, instructions have been issued to recall stocks of cough syrup ‘Respifresh TR 100 ml’ with the batch no. R01GL2522, manufactured in January 2025 with its expiry date in December 2026. It was manufactured by M/s Rednex Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd based in Ahmedabad.

The analysis report of Respifresh TR said it failed to comply with regulations and was found to contain impurities of Diethylene Glycol more than the permissible limit.

On the basis of this, the DCA issued directions to recall the stocks with the same batch number from the medical shops and from stockists.

Some bottles of the same syrup were sold away in the state, but there are no reports of any adverse impact on the health of the people so far, officials said.

The DCA also issued directions to recall the same cough syrup with other batch numbers manufactured by the same company.

The drug inspectors have collected samples of cough syrups and sent them for analysis to the central drugs lab in Kolkata to ascertain its quality as per provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

DCA has also issued directions to inspect the pharmaceutical units across the state to find out whether there existed any issue of quality in the manufacturing process.