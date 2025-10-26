AP Government Puts In Place SOPs To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has put in place Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for online Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions under the upgraded Andhra Pradesh Development Permission Management System (APDPMS) 2.0.

This is a major reform to enhance the Ease and Speed of Doing Business across AP.

The new framework enables citizens, developers and institutions to apply online for land use conversions, such as agricultural to residential or residential to commercial, through a fully digital, paperless process governed by a strict 45-day Service Level Agreement (SLA). The reform, approved by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, aims to bring predictability, transparency and accountability in urban land management across all urban local bodies (ULBs) and urban development authorities (UDAs).



Every stage of CLU processing, from application scrutiny to final government approval, has specified deadlines and is tracked online. The workflow includes digital scrutiny by ULBs, UDAs and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DT&CP), with automatic escalation in case of delays. The system also auto-generates scrutiny reports and approval letters with digital signatures.

Principal ecretary (MA&UD) S. Suresh Kumar said the SOPs introduce structure and predictability in one of the state’s most crucial planning processes. Applicants can now apply, pay and track approvals online without any human interface. This ensures full transparency and accountability. Suresh Kumar underlined that the reform aligns with the recent digital measures, such as Common Zoning Regulations – 2025 and Self-Certified Building Permissions.



The initiative reflects the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who advocates "governance at the speed of business" through process-based digital systems. The restructured APDPMS platform provides online fee payments, document uploads, real-time tracking and automated SMS / email alerts. All payments are made through an integrated gateway, ensuring a transparent financial trail.




