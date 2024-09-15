AP Government orders major reshuffle of 47 DSPs

VIJAYAWADA: In a major reshuffle of deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, director general of police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao transferred 47 DSP across the state.

A.B.G. Tilak, DSP (CID) has been transferred and posted as SDPO, Kasibugga. B. Rajasekhar, DSP attached to ANTF has been posted to Women police station, Srikakulam. S. Raghavulu, DSP (Intelligence) will be SDPO, Cheepurapalli. N.S.V.K. Durga Rao, DSP (Intelligence) has been posted as ACP, Vijayawada West. Y. Prasada Rao DSP (Intelligence) will be ACP, Mylavaram.

Names and new postings of other DSPs are D.N.V. Prasad, DPTC Srikakulam. M. Srinivasa Rao, SDPO Vizianagaram. M. Rambabu, SDPO Palakonda. S. Appala Raju, ACP North, Visakhapatnam city. D. Srihari Raju, SDPO Peddapuram. Y. Govinda Rao, SDPO Kothapeta. D. Viswanath, SDPO Tadepalligudem.

D.S.R.V.S.N. Murthy, DSP ACE. K. Latha Kumari, Police Headquarters. Ch. G.V. Prasada Rao, DTC Eluru. Dr. K. Sravanthi Roy, ACP North, Vijayawada. U. Bangar Raju ACP South, Vijayawada. V.V. Appa Rao, CSB-2, Vijayawada. Sk. Abdul Azeez, SDPO Guntur East. M. Ramesh, DSP (Traffic), Guntur.

M. Hanumantha Rao, SDPO Sattenapalli. G. Gurnadha Babu, Police Headquarters. U. Naga Raju, SDPO Markapur. M. Maheswara Rao, SDPO Kanigiri. P. Sridhar, SDPO Kaval. M. Venkata Ramana, Police Headquarters. M. Giridhar Rao, DPTC Nellore. T. Venkateswarlu, SDPO Ananthapuram Rural. B. Prasad, SDPO Chandragiri. Yenuganti Srinivasa Rao, SDPO Renigunta.

V. Giridhar, SB Tirupati, Shaanu Shaik, DPTC Chittoor. Valluri Srinivasa Rao, SDPO Ananthapuram. Amudla Sreenivas SDPO Guntakal. P. Ramakrishnudu SDPO Tadipatri. S. Mahaboob Basha, Women PS Ananthapuram. Sarath Raj Kumar, DPTC Ananthapuram. J. Sivanarayana Swamy, SDPO Kadiri. M. Upendra Babu, SDPO Yemmiganur.

Sk. Abdul Karem, DPTC Kadapa. B. Seetha Ramaiah, SB Guntur. P. Ramachander Rao, DSP ACB. D. Muralidhar, DSP RSASTF. V. Narayana Swamy Reddy, DSP / AC, 4th Battalion, APSP Rajahmundry. B. Suneel, DSP / AC, 14th Battalion, APSP Ananthapuram. Nagabhushanam Muthyale, DSP V&E, and M. Raja Gopal Reddy, PTC, Tirupati.

The DGP instructed unit officers concerned to relieve these DSP immediately by making alternate arrangements, so that they can report to their new places of posting and submit a compliance report to the Police Headquarters.