AP Government Negligence Led to Diarrhoea Outbreak: Jagan

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that the public health system in the state has collapsed, citing the diarrhoea outbreak in Gurla village, which has tragically resulted in 11 deaths and affected hundreds. In a post on the social media platform 'X', Jagan sharply criticised the Telugu Desam (TD) coalition government for its negligence, which he claims led to the dire situation in Gurla, where patients were being treated on benches in schools—evidence of the government's failure to provide adequate emergency healthcare.



Jagan further highlighted the deterioration of essential health services, such as the 104 and 108 ambulance systems, noting that employees were not being paid on time. He condemned the government for crippling the state health scheme Arogyasri by failing to clear Rs 1,800 crore in dues and discontinuing the Aarogya Asara scheme. He expressed concern over stalled key healthcare initiatives, including the Family Doctor programme and the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme in hospitals, and raised alarms about the potential privatisation of public healthcare institutions for personal gain.

Jagan urged the government to take immediate corrective actions, emphasising the need for improved medical care and access to clean drinking water in the affected areas to prevent further health crises.