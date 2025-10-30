AP Government Identifies Land for High Court Bench in Kurnool: Bharath

Kurnool: Industries minister T.G. Bharath said that the government is positive about establishing a High Court Bench in Kurnool. He mentioned that during his recent foreign tour, he discussed the issue with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who responded positively. The Minister added that instead of setting up the bench on the outskirts, plans are being considered to locate it within the city limits, specifically in the B and C Camp areas.

The Minister held a review meeting on Wednesday at the Kurnool Municipal Corporation meeting hall in the SBI Employees’ Colony, along with Municipal Commissioner P. Viswanath. He stated that over 160 acres of government land are available in the area, valued at nearly ₹100 crore per acre, and the government intends to utilise it effectively. A portion of this land is also being identified for Smart City projects.

Reviewing 62 ongoing development works worth ₹12.62 crore, the Minister expressed dissatisfaction over delays in some projects and directed officials to initiate legal action against contractors who fail to complete works within the stipulated time.

Later, he reviewed the progress of road widening, sanitation improvements, TIDCO housing, and the implementation of decisions taken in previous meetings.