AP Government Fulfils Promise of Issuing Permanent Caste Certificates: Minister Sathya Prasad

Vijayawada: Revenue minister Anagani Sathya Prasad underlined that the NDA coalition government has successfully implemented another of its election promises by distributing permanent caste certificates to a staggering 28.62 lakh families.

Sathya Prasad said revenue officers had reviewed data of over 34.37 lakh families and conducted field investigations to check the accuracy and legitimacy of the information provided. After performing all checks, the village revenue officers (VROs) delivered the permanent caste certificates directly to the houses of applicants.

The minister said, “Caste certificates are crucial, as they are required for admissions in schools and colleges, reservations in jobs and accessing various government schemes. The permanent certificate eliminates the need for families to gather around MRO offices in search of these essential documents.”

Sathya Prasad said nearly five lakh families have not received their caste certificates due to various reasons. Those who still believe they are eligible can again apply through their respective village or ward secretariats, as well as through Andhra Pradesh Seva Kendras. These applications will be subjected to scrutiny and physical check before caste certificates are issued on the spot, the minister added.