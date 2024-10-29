AP government dissolves SAPNET

 Top
SAPNET was previously responsible for publicizing government welfare schemes and raising awareness among the populace.(DC File Photo)

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has dissolved the ‘Society for Andhra Pradesh Network’ (SAPNET) and transferred its working contract employees, assets, and liabilities to the AP State Council of Higher Education. Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Secretary N. Yuvaraj issued an order recently, stating that the state government decided to wind up SAPNET after reviewing its operations. SAPNET was previously responsible for publicizing government welfare schemes and raising awareness among the populace.

