AP government appoints chairpersons to 47 AMCs

Vijayawada:The NDA coalition government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday announced appointment of chairpersons to 47 agricultural market committees (AMCs) in Andhra Pradesh.

Of these chairpersons, 37 belong to Telugu Desam, eight are from Jana Sena and two from the BJP.

Sources indicated that the government will announce chairpersons for the remaining agricultural market committees soon.

Thousands of TD leaders have applied for the pending nominated posts. Public opinion is being gathered before their names are finalised for the appointments.

Jana Sena leaders have become chairpersons of the Sattenapalli, Palakonda, Yalamanchili, Mangalagiri, Nandigama, Nagari, GD Nellore and Kalyandurg agricultural market committees. The BJP leaders got Pattikonda and Kadiri AMCs.