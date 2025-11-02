AP Government Announces Relief For Weavers Affected By Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has announced financial assistance and essential relief for weavers affected by Cyclone Montha, minister for handlooms and textiles S. Savitha said on Sunday.

She stated that ₹5,000 in relief assistance is being provided to each weaver whose yarn, dyes, or chemicals were damaged due to heavy rains and flooding. A total of 718 weavers have so far been sanctioned ₹35.90 lakh in compensation for their losses.

“In addition, 27,982 handloom families across the state have been identified as cyclone victims through a de tailed survey by officials. Families that lost their livelihoods due to the cyclone are being provided 50 kg of rice, 1 litre of palm oil, and 1 kg each of red gram, onions, potatoes, and sugar as part of an immediate relief package. Similar to the aid provided to fishermen, each affected weaver family will receive 50 kg of rice along with essential commodities,” the minister explained.

Savitha said that Bapatla district recorded the highest number of affected weaver families (8,567), followed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (4,278), Krishna (3,900), Srikakulam (3,333), Nellore (2,400), and Tirupati (1,700).

She added that officials are continuing to identify remaining affected families and distribute relief supplies in other districts to ensure no weaver is left out of the assistance scheme.