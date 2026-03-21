AP Gov, CM Extend Id Greetings; Leaders Highlight Spirit of Compassion, Harmony

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday extended his warm greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The governor called for a reaffirmation of the people’s respect for all faiths and to the sanctity of life.



In his message, the Governor said Ramzan is a sacred period devoted to devotion, fasting, charity and self-reflection, emphasising forgiveness and moral values. He noted that the teachings of the Holy Quran — rooted in faith, justice, compassion and ethical conduct — have guided society for generations.



On the auspicious day of Id, he urged people to renew their commitment to uphold the dignity of all human beings and promote harmony across religions.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his heartfelt greetings, stating that the holy month offers an opportunity for spiritual purification through fasting and prayers, while fostering love and mutual respect. He highlighted the importance of charity in promoting social equality and wished that the festival brings joy, peace, health and prosperity to all.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan also greeted the community, noting that devotees have observed fasting with dedication throughout the month and will celebrate Eid with devotion and unity.



Minorities welfare minister N Md Farooq, described Ramadan as a confluence of patience, love, compassion, brotherhood and generosity. He said the month, which begins and ends with the sighting of the crescent moon, holds immense spiritual significance as it commemorates the revelation of the Quran.

He expressed hope that Allah blesses people with happiness, health, prosperity and the strength to overcome life’s challenges while fostering equality and humanity.

Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Ramzan symbolises devotion, self-discipline and service to humanity. He described the festival as a beacon of harmony, compassion and universal brotherhood, and hoped that the blessings of Allah bring peace and prosperity to people across the state and beyond.

