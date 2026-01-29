AP: Gold, Silver, Cash Seized in ACB Action on Registration Staff

Tirupati: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday unearthed multiple immovable properties, gold, silver and cash during searches conducted in Tirupati and Nellore districts in a disproportionate assets case against a suspended office subordinate of the Stamps and Registration Department.

Based on information regarding the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, ACB officials of the Tirupati range registered a case against Nallipogu Tirumalesh, office subordinate (grade III), working at the sub-registrar office in Renigunta. As part of the investigation, simultaneous searches were conducted at six locations linked to the accused in Tirupati and Nellore districts.

During the searches, officials seized incriminating material, including property-related documents and valuables. According to the ACB, 11 immovable properties — including house sites, a flat and buildings were identified during the operation. Officials also seized about 1.472 kg of gold valued at approximately ₹2.09 crore, around 8.77 kg of silver worth ₹37.27 lakh, and cash amounting to ₹15.26 lakh. A car, three motorcycles and several valuable household articles were also seized.

Tirumalesh was appointed as an office subordinate in the Stamps and Registration Department on compassionate grounds. During his service, he worked at the sub-registrar offices in Thottambedu, Tirupati and Renigunta. Following allegations, he was placed under suspension by the competent authorities and has been under suspension since October 24, 2025.

The ACB said further searches are under way and two bank lockers belonging to the accused are yet to be opened. It added that the accused will be arrested following due legal procedure and produced before the Special Court for trial of ACB cases at Nellore.