AP Global Summit To Bring 7.5 Lakh Jobs: Minister

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the upcoming Global Partnership Summit, scheduled for November 14 and 15 in Visakhapatnam, would be a landmark event for Andhra Pradesh, attracting investments worth ₹9.8 lakh crore and creating employment for nearly 7.5 lakh youth across the state.

The minister said the government had already achieved half of its manifesto goal of providing 20 lakh jobs, having offered employment to 10 lakh youth. He expressed confidence that the summit would help the state reach its remaining target while positioning Visakhapatnam as a key economic hub.

“The summit will bring together hundreds of delegates and representatives from over 40 countries. Around 410 agreements will be signed in the presence of industrialists, political leaders, and officials from India and abroad. Foundation stones will also be laid for new projects worth

Rs 2.7 lakh crore, marking a major step in the state’s industrial growth,” he said.

Accompanied by local representatives and officials, the minister inspected arrangements at the AU Engineering College grounds on Wednesday, reiterating the government’s commitment to hosting a world-class event and transforming Visakhapatnam into a vibrant centre of economic activity.

District collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad briefed the inspection team using a detailed route map. MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Vishnu Kumar Raju, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, former MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, CII representative Mouli, and other officials joined the inspection.