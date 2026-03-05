AP Gives Permission to Attach Assets of Liquor Scam Accused Booneti Chanakya

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission for attachment of movable and immovable properties of AP liquor scam case Accused No. 8 Booneti Chanakya.

Home principal secretary Kumar Vishwajeet issued GO MS No. 46 here on Wednesday, giving authorisation to the Special Investigation Team officer to file an application before the ACB court, Vijayawada, under Section 18A of the Prevention Of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 3 of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, to get permission to attach properties including 14 in which a majority of them were located in and around Hyderabad.