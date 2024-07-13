Top
AP gets Krishna Teja as Centre issues orders

12 July 2024
AP gets Krishna Teja as Centre issues orders
IAS officer Krishna Teja.

Vijayawada: On Friday, the Centre issued orders allowing IAS officer Mylavarapu Krishna Teja to work in Andhra Pradesh for three years on deputation. Krishna Teja, who belongs to the Kerala cadre and is currently serving as the district magistrate of Thrissur district, has won two international and seven national awards.

It is being speculated that Krishna Teja will work under deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Recently, Krishna Teja met Chief Minister Nara Chnadrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in Amaravati.



Source : Deccan Chronicle
