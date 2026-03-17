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AP Gets First Rank for Awareness, Along With Karnataka, on Hypertension

Andhra Pradesh
17 March 2026 12:59 AM IST

State shares first rank with Karnataka for best practices on World Hypertension Day

AP Gets First Rank for Awareness, Along With Karnataka, on Hypertension
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Health commissioner says AP ran statewide hypertension awareness campaign. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: Marking World Hypertension Day-2025, Andhra Pradesh has won the first rank in the country for adopting best practices to spread awareness among the people on hypertension.

Health commissioner G. Veerapandian disclosed here on Monday that World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 every year. The state government held awareness programmes from May 17 to June 16 last year, after the Union Health Ministry sent guidelines on how to do so to the states in the country. He also announced awards to the states that perform well.

Accordingly, he said, the AP government had carried out the awareness programme on hypertension among the people.

The Union health ministry reviewed the awareness programmes carried out by AP and announced the ranks, with AP and Karnataka bagging the first rank.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
World Hypertension Day andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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