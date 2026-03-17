AP Gets First Rank for Awareness, Along With Karnataka, on Hypertension

Vijayawada: Marking World Hypertension Day-2025, Andhra Pradesh has won the first rank in the country for adopting best practices to spread awareness among the people on hypertension.

Health commissioner G. Veerapandian disclosed here on Monday that World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 every year. The state government held awareness programmes from May 17 to June 16 last year, after the Union Health Ministry sent guidelines on how to do so to the states in the country. He also announced awards to the states that perform well.

Accordingly, he said, the AP government had carried out the awareness programme on hypertension among the people.

The Union health ministry reviewed the awareness programmes carried out by AP and announced the ranks, with AP and Karnataka bagging the first rank.