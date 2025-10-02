AP Gets 4 New Kendriya Vidyalayas, CM Naidu Thanks PM

VIJAYAWADA: The Central government has sanctioned four new Kendriya Vidyalayas for Andhra Pradesh. These would come up in Mangasamudram (Chittoor), Bairuganipalle (Kuppam Mandal, Chittoor), Palasa (Srikakulam) and Sakhamuru (Amaravati).

This was announced here on Wednesday by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The CM and education minister Nara Lokesh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for this central gesture to the state.

Naidu stated, “The cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by the prime minister has approved the establishment of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) in Andhra Pradesh.”

“This initiative will significantly enhance access to quality education in previously underserved regions of our state, while also addressing the growing needs of areas with a substantial presence of central government employees.”

Lokesh said, “I’m really happy to announce that Andhra Pradesh will be welcoming the four new Kendriya Vidyalayas granted by the Centre.”



