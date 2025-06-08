AP Gets ₹100 Crore As Performance Incentive In Health

Vijayawada:Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday has announced that the central government has sanctioned ₹100 crore to Andhra Pradesh as performance incentive for implementing various programmes under the National Health Mission

Speaking to media persons ahead of the state government completing one year in office, the minister said a series of changes made in the health department resulted in doctors’ attendance improving between 7.42 per cent and 14.20 per cent. Likewise, attendance also improved within the other medical staff.

Satya Kumar pointed out that 7.48 crore OP services have been provided at all the hospitals in the state during the first year. 86.47 lakh people had been treated as in-patients at the rate of about 25,000 per day. Charges of corruption against health staff reduced to 41 per cent from 60 per cent.

The Health minister announced a plan of action for the next four years. Accordingly, all vacancies at various levels will be filled up, there will be accountability and discipline in discharging healthcare services, and AI and machine learning-based technologies will be introduced to improve the quality of medical education, apart from promoting medical tourism in Andhra Pradesh.