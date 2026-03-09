 Top
AP Gears Up to Meet Rise in Power Demand in Summer

Andhra Pradesh
9 March 2026 11:59 PM IST

Energy special chief secretary K. Vijayanand held a review meeting with the AP power utilities here on Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh government gears up to meet the increasing power demand in the summer in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, he said AP’s average grid demand recorded at 254.65 million units per day so far and added that the state grid registered the highest ever consumption of 274.6 MU on March 7.

