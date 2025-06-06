AP Fully Prepared To Tackle Monsoon-Related Disasters: CS Vijayanand

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has directed all departments to stay fully prepared with action plans to face any disasters, including cyclones and floods, during the southwest monsoon. He issued the instructions during a video conference with officials from state departments, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF and other central agencies from the state secretariat on Thursday.

Vijayanand asked Revenue Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi to circulate GO Nos. 1 and 13, which enhance compensation (Scale of Finance) for victims of natural disasters, to all departments.

Noting that the monsoon has already begun, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for proactive preparedness. He cautioned that heavy rains could cause rivers, canals and streams to overflow and flood habitations. Departments must assess potential impact areas in advance, coordinating with Vassar Labs and ISRO via the State Disaster Management Organisation and RTGS.

The Water Resources Department was instructed to strengthen flood embankments, keep sandbags ready, and intensify patrolling in vulnerable areas. The Roads and Buildings Department was told to keep cranes and power shovels on standby to clear fallen trees on highways promptly.

The Municipal Administration Department must complete drain and canal desilting works in urban areas. The Energy Department should stock enough standby generators, tree cutters and electric poles. The Medical and Health Department was advised to maintain sufficient medicine stocks and raise public awareness on precautions against waterborne diseases.

Vijayanand also directed the Civil Supplies Department to ensure adequate essential commodities are stocked at MLS points.