AP Fully Prepared To Handle Heavy Rains: Minister Narayana

Nellore: Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana has said the state government machinery is fully prepared to handle any situation arising from the ongoing heavy rains.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said Atmakur recorded the highest rainfall of 146.5mm in the region.

The minister said precautionary measures were taken in all rain-affected areas. “Thanks to the desilting works in Nellore Municipal Corporation, there has been no water stagnation anywhere in the city,” he said.

He said desilting works worth `50 crore were completed across 123 municipalities, improving drainage systems. “We have also developed 47 parks in Nellore city. The CM has sanctioned `165 crore for underground drainage works,” he said.

Narayana said the government would fulfill every promise the three-party alliance made before the elections. The CM would soon lay the foundation for a new airport at Dagadarthi.

He also revealed plans to set up an industrial unit near Kovur sugar factory, which would provide employment to thousands of people. “We will develop Nellore as a model city,” he stated.

Narayana said tap water connections would soon be provided to every household. “Be patient for a few more days. The previous government failed to provide even basic facilities to the people. We would set things right.”

He said the government had introduced LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) and BRS (Building Regularisation Scheme), urging citizens to make use of these opportunities.

Commenting on illegal constructions, Narayana said, “In Nellore, buildings constructed beyond the approved limit have been demolished. Anyone who violates building rules will face strict action.”

He said many people have encroached on irrigation canals. Those encroachments would be cleared soon.

The minister criticised some people for politicizing the inspection visit of town planning officials to Kavali, and warned that such actions would not be tolerated.