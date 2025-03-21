AP fulfilled its promise on SC categorization: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has emphasised that the categorization of Scheduled Castes (SC) has reached this advanced stage primarily due to the efforts of Manda Krishna Madiga and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan expressed his gratitude to Naidu for his role in the SC categorization during the united Andhra Pradesh period.

Speaking during a discussion held in the state assembly on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan congratulated Manda Krishna for bringing recognition to the Madiga community. He noted that extensive discussions have taken place regarding the categorisation, particularly concerning communities that lacked recognition.

Kalyan acknowledged the need to continue the struggle against social inequalities, reiterating his commitment to social justice. “The government has fulfilled its promise regarding categorization,” he said and added that CM Naidu announced that a population census would be conducted in 2026, following which categories would be divided by district.

He also recalled that a committee was established in 1996 for categories A, B, C and D.

The deputy CM thanked Naidu for making SC classification in the united Andhra Pradesh. “I hope that SC categorisation will benefit everyone. There have been many discussions on SC categorisation. There have been extensive discussions on unrecognized castes.”

Kalyan expressed the hope that the report given by the one-member commission of Rajiv Ranjan Mishra was very excellent and based on it, “more good will happen to the SCs.”

MLA Nakka Anand Babu said, “According to the commission's report, the reservation policy should be implemented based on districts. Under the CM’s leadership, Dalits have made significant progress and wealth has been created within Dalit communities.”

However, he accused the family of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of encroaching upon 800 acres of Dalit land in the Idupulapaya Estate.

MLA Kondru Murali Mohan criticised Jagan Reddy's administration for “undermining various schemes related to Scheduled Castes. TD has always been committed to the categorization of SCs.”

Earlier in the session, minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy presented a single-member commission report on SC categorisation before both houses of the assembly.