AP Framing Integrated Clean Energy Policy, Says Power Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has said Andhra Pradesh would aim to be ‘number one state’ in the field of electricity. He was holding a review meeting with heads of private power generation companies at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday. It was attended by representatives of several renewable power companies. AP Genco MD Chakradhar Babu and AP Transco JMD Kirti Chekuri were present.



The minister said the government would soon announce the AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 to encourage entrepreneurs. He cited the problems faced by investors, including the cancellation of power purchase agreements and filing of lawsuits in courts during the term of the previous government. “A comprehensive review will be taken and entrepreneurs can expect favourable decisions from us,” he said.

Ravi said all the problems raised by the private power generation companies at the review meet would be referred to chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister said, “We are committed to strengthening the power sector. The doors are open 24 hours for power generation companies. The chief minister is moving ahead with the slogan of Ease of Doing Business and Speed of Doing Business. This had been announced at the investors' conference held in Gujarat.”

The Minister spoke about the issues raised by the investors like generation-based incentives (GBI), late payment surcharge (LPS), tax pass through (TPT), capacity utilization factor (CUF) etc.



