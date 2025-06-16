AP: Four Arrested for Arranging Fake Marriage

Vijayawada: The police arrested four persons on Sunday on charges of introducing a married woman with two kids as a bride for marriage and collecting nearly Rs.4 lakh from the groom.

According to police, a Telugu family settled at Gangavathi in Karnataka was looking for a bride for their son aged 34. The family came into contact with a four-member gang through mediators, identified as Tayaru, Sridevi Parvathi and auto rickshaw driver Appa Rao here.

The gang arranged a woman hailing from Krishnalanka to be the ‘bride’ on May 13. As the family liked her, they arranged the marriage event on the premises of the Durga temple on June 5. Later, the Telugu family arranged a grand reception at Gangavathi on June 7.

The gang collected Rs.3.50 lakh from the ‘groom’ claiming that the bride’s family was in financial crisis. Later, the bride’s brother Harish took Rs.50,000 from the groom’s family claiming that their mother was unwell.

Reality dawned on the groom’s family when the bride, identified as Pallavi, refused to consummate the marriage.

The family felt being cheated and rushed to the city to lodge a police complaint.

Upon inquiry, it was found that Pallavi was a married woman with two kids and that she was deserted by her husband. The woman said she acted as a bride when she was promised a payment of Rs.50,000 if she could “act” as a bride for five days.

She complained that she was offered only Rs.35,000 and revealed that her real name was Amani.