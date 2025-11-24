AP Forms Six-Member Working Group to Strengthen Urban Planning

The working group will drive a comprehensive agenda spanning urban planning reforms, research, advisory services, training and development of knowledge-based systems to support AP’s rapidly evolving urban sector. Their institutional partnership aims to systematically strengthen planning, governance and project preparation capabilities across all urban local bodies and urban development authorities and related agencies.

MAUD principal secretary S. Suresh Kumar said, “Urban planning today requires strong technical grounding, modern tools and evidence-based decision-making. Through this partnership with SPAV, we will bring high-quality academic expertise directly into the functioning of our municipal and planning institutions. This will significantly strengthen planning efficiency, project preparation and policy formulation across the state.”

Meanwhile, the collaboration is expected to deliver uniform planning standards, high-quality technical outputs, improved municipal capacity and a knowledge-driven urban development ecosystem. The government has instructed all associated institutions to extend full support for effective implementation of the MoU between MAUD and SPAV.