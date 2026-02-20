AP Forms One-Man Panel to Probe TTD Ghee Tenders Norms

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a one-man committee headed by retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar to examine the ‘self-contained note’ and recommend action against erring committee members and senior Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials over lapses in the relaxation and enforcement of ghee tender conditions.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued G.O. Rt No. 458 in this regard on Friday. The committee has been tasked with assessing administrative lapses, omissions or failures in the relaxation and enforcement of tender conditions and examining whether decisions were taken with due diligence, recorded justification and procedural compliance.

The terms of reference also include identifying the extent of administrative responsibility, if any, of officers, committee members or other functionaries of TTD in relation to the lapses noted, and recommending appropriate administrative or disciplinary action. The committee’s examination will be confined strictly to administrative and governance aspects.

The committee is authorised to call for records, seek written clarifications and obtain expert assistance with prior approval of the government. It has been directed to submit its report within 45 days. The TTD will provide necessary assistance to the committee. The report will be recommendatory in nature and examined by the government for further action.

It may be recalled that the Special Investigation Team, after completing its probe, filed a charge sheet before the court on January 23 and also submitted a self-contained note recommending initiation of suitable action.