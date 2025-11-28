AP Forms Anna Canteen Committees to Improve Quality and Transparency

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has ordered the formation of Anna Canteen Level Advisory Committees across the state to strengthen community oversight and ensure transparent, efficient functioning of the subsidised meal scheme. Each committee will be chaired by a nominee of the district-in-charge minister, such as a municipal chairperson or corporator.

The Chief Minister has also directed upgrades to digital feedback systems to reduce call fatigue, installation of digital displays in all 205 canteens, and campaigns to promote volunteerism and CSR support under a Public–Private–People Partnership model. Hygiene audits, staff training and the completion of 70 rural canteens before Sankranthi 2026 have been prioritised. FCRA registration is being advanced to encourage philanthropic contributions.

Committee members will include the Ward Sanitation and Environment Secretary, Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary, a local NGO representative, a member from a Self-Help Group or Town Level Federation, and the Anna Canteen nodal officer as convener. The move follows the Chief Minister’s directive to enhance food quality through local monitoring.

The committees will oversee hygiene, food safety, timely operations, surveillance systems, feedback collection, grievance redressal and compliance with standards. They will also mobilise donors and promote awareness campaigns to strengthen the welfare impact of the canteens.

Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, S. Suresh Kumar, along with senior officials, reviewed performance gaps in the existing system before issuing the orders. He said Anna Canteens are vital for urban workers, students, the elderly and vulnerable groups, stressing the Chief Minister’s insistence on dignified and reliable service delivery.

Key reforms aim to raise IVRS-based public satisfaction from 81.9% to 90% within three months, with monitoring of underperforming canteens. ULB and community accountability mechanisms will be activated immediately, supported by mandatory monthly reports. Suresh Kumar directed that the newly formed committees be integrated into state-level monitoring systems to reinforce citizen-first governance.