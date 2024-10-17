AP: Former MP moves HC for bail

Vijayawada: Former MP Nandigam Suresh moved the High Court seeking bail on Wednesday. In his plea, the former MP stated that the investigation in the case had been completed, and a chargesheet was about to be filed, requesting the court to grant bail.

It is worth mentioning that on December 27, 2020, a woman named Mariyamma died following an altercation at Velagapudi in Thullur mandal. Based on a complaint lodged by her son, the Mangalagiri police registered a case, in which Nandigam Suresh was listed as the 78th accused.

Recently, the former MP was arrested, and when he sought bail from the special court in Guntur, his plea was denied. Suresh has now moved the High Court, offering assurance that he will not influence witnesses in the case.



