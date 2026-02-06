Tiger Triggers Panic in East Godavari Village

East Godavari: Panic gripped Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal after a tiger was spotted roaming in the area on Friday. Locals alerted forest officials after hearing the animal’s roars late at night.

Forest staff later confirmed the presence of the tiger inside an abandoned house in the village. A team of experts attempted to capture the animal by tranquilising it. However, the tiger escaped from the house and moved into nearby paddy fields, intensifying fear among residents.

According to villagers, the tiger killed a calf and fed on it. Forest officials have intensified efforts to capture the animal.