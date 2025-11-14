AP Food Commission Member Inspects Schools And PHC In Uppalapadu village

Nellore:AP state food commission member Ganjimala Devi conducted surprise inspections in Uppalapadu village, Podili mandal, on Thursday.

At the Zilla Parishad High School, she checked the quality of Ragi Java and Vegetable Pulao served under the mid-day meal scheme, instructed officials to follow the menu strictly and warned against using stale or expired ingredients. After tasting the food, she appreciated the cooks.

At the Mandal Parishad Primary School, she found that the eggs supplied were too small and one expired chikki packet was detected, drawing her strong displeasure.

Inspecting the Anganwadi Centre, she emphasised the need for nutritious meals for children and pregnant women and again highlighted the issue of undersized eggs, cautioning the supplier.

At the Primary Health Centre, she reviewed records on maternal health and free deliveries and directed staff to ensure availability of all 63 diagnostic tests and essential medicines.

She was accompanied by District Civil Supplies Officer Padmashree, DM Civil Supplies Varalakshmi and other officials.

Photo caption: AP State Food Commission member Ganjimala Devi inspecting meal quality at a school during surprise checks in Uppalapadu village, Podili mandal, on Thursday.