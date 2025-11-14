AP Flavours Delight Global Delegates At CII Summit

VISAKHAPATNAM: The showcasing of AP’s rich culinary heritage and hospitality to the global participants was a highlight of the 30th CII Partnership Summit that started here on Friday. As many as 50 varieties of authentic Andhra cuisine were prepared and served to delegates.

The elaborate spread reflected the diversity of Andhra food traditions while also accommodating the tastes of visitors from outside the state and those from abroad. The organisers said the delegates enjoyed a curated menu that blended regional flavours with popular north Indian and international dishes.

This created a memorable culinary experience that complemented the summit’s underlying spirit of cultural exchange.

According to Krishnadhra, who supervised the food stalls at the summit, the non-vegetarian selection included Guntur chilli chicken curry, Hyderabadi mutton dum biryani and fish fry, all served with a delicate lemon cream sauce.

The vegetarian menu was equally diverse, featuring traditional Andhra specialties such as aavakaya pappu and millet khichdi, helping the delegates savour authentic regional flavours.

In addition to these, dishes with global influences were offered, including vegetable thai basil noodles, coriander eggplant with ginger and chilli, garden vegetables tossed in olive oil and penne pasta with Mama Rosa sauce, creating a rich blend of tradition and modernity.

The Indian main courses further enriched the menu -- featuring paneer lababdar, subz nizami handi, tamarind rice, zafrani moti pulao, steamed rice, lasooni dal tadka, and sambar.

This varied selection showcased the region’s culinary depth. Accompaniments such as roti, ghee, curd, curd rice, majjiga pulusu, ulava charu, papads, pickles, assorted salads and podulu completed the spread, highlighting the traditional balance of flavours and textures that define Andhra meals.

Desserts offered a sweet finale, blending Indian and western influences. Guests enjoyed chocolate fudge brownies, rose phirni, zauq-e-sahi, a fusion of gulab jamun and cream, and ice cream.

The luxurious treat drew enthusiastic responses from international attendees. A delegate from Saudi Arabia noted that while the dishes were spicier than he was used to, he thoroughly enjoyed the variety.