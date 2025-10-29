AP: Five Students Safe After Electrical Fire at KGBV

Visakhapatnam: Five students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Gurla, Vizianagaram district, were treated for minor smoke inhalation on Tuesday after a short circuit caused mattresses in their dormitory to emit smoke.

District collector S. Ramasunder Reddy, in a press release, stated that the students were immediately shifted to the Nellimarla Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors confirmed that all five students have recovered and are now in stable condition.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas ordered an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the electrical fault. He also directed officials to strengthen safety measures at all residential schools across the district.

As part of these steps, the minister instructed the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Superintending Engineer to personally oversee electrical safety inspections at all educational institutions to prevent similar incidents in the future.