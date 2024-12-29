AP: Fishermen Seeks Formation of Welfare Board

Kakinada: The Fishermen Welfare Association has urged the state government to set up the State Fisheries Development Board and protect the interests of the fishermen community.

The community is residing in 555 villages across the coastal stretch spanning 975km in AP. Barring Rayalaseema, all other districts of AP abutting the sea coast.

The association suggested diversion of the budgeted amount for fisheries welfare to the board. It also sought issuing of orders to the industrial units in the coastal districts to allocate to the board some 10 per cent of their funds earmarked for fisheries sector development.

Convener of the Fishermen Parirakshana Samithi, Pesangi Adinarayana, said deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan was keen on helping the fishermen community. The oranisation requested PK to chart a programme for the welfare of the fishermen community.

He said, “Fishermen are spread over the areas of Krishna, Godavari, Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Penna, Tungabhadra, the lakes like Kolleru, Pulicat and the mangroves at Koringa, Visakhapatnam,Machilipatnam and Nellore."

“There are 14 sub-sects among the fishermen community like Vadabalija, Agnikula Kshatriya, Jalari, Bestha, Vanya Kula Kshatriya, Vanne Kapu, Vannereddy, Pallikapu, Vallireddy, Gangaputra, Goondla, Neyyapattapu, Vaddi, Palle etc. To develop these communities, a Welfare Board is a must.”

He proposed allocation of 10 per cent of the outlay of industries to the fisheries welfare board, and compensation to the fishermen from ONGC, Reliance, GSPC, the aquaculture and fisheries processing units, seafood factories etc and a 10 per cent cess towards funding for the board.

Adinarayana said a law should be enacted to provide rights to fishermen on the sea and training given to them on new technology in fishing. Fishermen, he said, should also be provided education and medical facilities free of cost.

He wants recognition of the fishermen community as a coastal tribe on the lines of the Schedule Tribes. Special educational institutions should be set up for the children of the fishermen community. He also requested the government to provide fishermen cold storage facilities to store the fish.