Visakhapatnam: The inaugural ceremony for the first medical college in Paderu district, took place on Monday, by District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar. This milestone event marks the beginning of medical education in the region, with 50 MBBS seats allocated for the current academic year. Out of these, 42 students have successfully enrolled and commenced their studies.

During the inauguration, Collector Dinesh Kumar emphasized that Paderu is a safe environment for medical students to thrive. He encouraged them to pursue their studies without fear and to aim for excellence. The Collector highlighted the efforts of engineering officers who worked diligently over the past month to establish essential facilities such as anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry labs, fulfilling directives from the Chief Minister to initiate medical classes this year.

The collector also addressed concerns from parents regarding safety and accessibility in Paderu. He reassured them that the region has transformed significantly over the past 15 years, moving away from previous issues related to terrorism. He noted that Paderu is well-connected, with Visakhapatnam just two hours away, and ongoing infrastructure projects aim to improve road access to approximately 1,100 villages in the district.

The Collector promised that all necessary facilities would be fully operational within two to three months, including a playground for students. He pointed out that local health challenges such as sickle cell anaemia and malaria would provide valuable learning opportunities for future doctors trained at the college.

Joint Collector M.J. Abhishek Goud shared his personal experiences from his medical education journey, emphasizing the importance of the profession in saving lives. He expressed hope that the inaugural batch would set a high standard for future students.

Among the attendees were college officials including Principal Prof. Hemalatha Devi and Medical Supervisor Prof. Vishwamitra, who welcomed students and their families during a meeting organized by the college management.

Students expressed their enthusiasm about joining Paderu Vaidya College. K. Bhavana from Guntur, who secured a rank of 594 in NEET, shared her initial hesitations about enrolling but was encouraged by faculty members regarding the college's facilities and environment. Another student, Dhatri from Rajahmundry, recounted how her personal health experiences inspired her to pursue a medical career.

Parents also voiced their support, Bhasha, a parent from Ongole, whose daughter was admitted, praised the college's rapid development and expressed hope for his children's futures as doctors.