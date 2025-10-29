Cyclone Montha: AP Fire Department Rescues 6 Persons in East Godavari, Palnadu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services department rescued half a dozen people stuck in flood water in East Godavari and Palnadu following the impact of cyclone Montha.

It has attended as many as 194 distress calls since Tuesday. The highest number of calls were received from Visakhapatnam attending to 45 calls followed by Kakinada with 42 calls and Krishna district with 40 calls. The department cleared trees that were uprooted at 233 places at different places in the State due to the impact of strong winds in the wake of cyclone Montha.

As many as 65 trees that were uprooted in Visakhapatnam were cleared by the personnel from the fire department. This was followed by Krishna district with fire-fighters removing 44 trees.

The fire-fighters also pumped out flood water at four places in Kakinada, three places in Visakhapatnam and one at Srikakulam district, officials said.