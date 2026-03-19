AP Festival 2026 Logo Unveiled

Vijayawada: The official logo of the Andhra Pradesh Festival 2026 was unveiled here on Wednesday by MP Kesineni Srinivas, setting the stage for a grand celebration spanning industry, arts and culture next month.

The three-day festival will be held from April 17 at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram auditorium. The event would bring together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, artists and cultural performers on a single platform.

Those present at the logo launch included jury head Golla Narayana, Ch Divakar Babu, principal of Siddhartha Law College, senior social activist Shafi Ahmed, noted physician Dr Rehman, and Potluri Bhaskar Rao.

Others at the event were Shabana Surdevara, festival director Farz Khan, Keerthi Bolineni, MAKS Mohiuddin, Karam Kaur, and noted historian Syed Naseer Ahmed. Jury members including Rahman, Shoaib Saheb and Karam Kaur also participated in the programme.

APF-2026 aims to celebrate a confluence of industry, arts, culture, cinema, music and folk traditions. The festival is being jointly organised by the AP chambers of commerce and industry, Discovery Multimedia Productions and Tamkin Alamara Foundation, with support from the Bright Horizons Foundation and others.

The three-day event would feature industrial and policy discussions, cultural performances, a multilingual poets’ meet, a film festival, an awards ceremony and live music concerts. Festival director Farz Khan said the detailed schedule of events would be announced shortly.