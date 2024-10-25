AP Farmers Seek Shifting of KRMB HQ and NSLC Water Release

Vijayawada: The Saguneeti Viniyogadaarula Sanghala Samakhya of Andhra Pradesh has urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to release Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal (NSLC) waters for Zone III from 15 November and to relocate KRMB’s headquarters to Vijayawada. Association President AV Gopala Krishna Rao, in a memorandum to KRMB Chairman Atul Jain, highlighted that 3.67 lakh acres are dependent on NSLC, with AP’s allocated 32.25 TMC water crucial for major crops like mango, tobacco, and cotton.

Rao noted that Vijayawada, situated on the Krishna River and well-connected by road, rail, and air, is strategically central for managing projects across both states. He emphasised that the current headquarters’ relocation is vital for ensuring efficient oversight and support for water distribution to Zone II and III to safeguard crops and livelihoods.

Call for Rs 50 Lakh compensation for diarrhoea deaths in Gurazala

Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy has demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation per family affected by diarrhoea-related deaths in Gurazala constituency, attributing the crisis to contaminated water. He reported seven deaths, including five in Lenin Nagar and two in Dachepalli’s Anjanapur, with complaints ignored by the Municipal Commissioner. Criticising the Telugu Desam coalition government, Reddy highlighted its focus on profit from wine and gambling establishments over public health.

He noted that during his tenure, clean water projects were prioritised, securing Rs 300 crore in central funding. Reddy vowed to advocate for the affected families if the current government fails to complete these critical projects promptly.