AP Fares Well on iGOT Karmayogi Platform

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has once again etched its name in national records by achieving a historic milestone on the iGOT Karmayogi digital learning platform, part of the central government’s Mission Karmayogi programme.

The state has emerged as the first in the country to record one crore course enrolments and successfully complete 80 lakh courses on the platform.

An official release on Wednesday said this remarkable achievement stands as a strong testimony to the state government’s unwavering commitment to capacity building, continuous training and the adoption of modern governance practices among government employees.

“It also underlined the government’s resolve to deliver services to citizens in a more efficient, transparent and accountable manner.”

Through the iGOT Karmayogi platform, officials and employees across departments in Andhra Pradesh are undergoing structured training in administrative skills, financial management, technology, public service delivery, leadership and policy formulation.

The initiative aims not only at individual skill enhancement but also at strengthening institutional capacity across the government machinery.

Regarding 'Direct Benefits to Citizens', the release explained that the impact of these training programmes was increasingly visible on the ground. “Government employees are discharging their duties with greater efficiency, responsibility and transparency, resulting in faster and higher-quality delivery of public services,” it claimed.

The initiative, the release said, provides a strong foundation for the state’s push towards citizen-centric governance.

The government plans to roll out more department-specific courses, advanced technology-driven learning modules and additional training programmes in the coming days, with the goal of ensuring continuous learning and excellence in public service.