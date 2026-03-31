AP Eyes Top 5 Global Quantum Hub Status, CM Announces Action Plan

Amaravati: A roundtable on AQV, attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, resolved to transform the state into one of the top five global quantum computing hubs by 2030. The roundtable finalised an action plan to achieve this target.

Besides the Chief Minister, participants included National Quantum Mission director JBV Reddy, State Quantum Mission director CV Sridhar, IBM director Amit Sanghi, and other senior central officials.

The discussions focused on the manufacturing of quantum computing components in Amaravati Quantum Valley, along with hardware, algorithms, and related technologies, the release said. The roundtable also outlined plans to develop the infrastructure for AQV and establish a hardware ecosystem.

In addition, it decided to promote designs, innovations, and research through startups and a bio-foundry. Under a 'Made in Amaravati' initiative, the roundtable emphasised intensive efforts for manufacturing quantum computing components locally. Andhra Pradesh has already begun its quantum technology journey, pioneering a state-specific quantum computing policy.