AP Extends Suspension Of Senior IPS Officer Sanjay By Six Months

Andhra Pradesh
27 Nov 2025 10:36 PM IST

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued the orders on Thursday, following the recommendation of the competent committee, as the officer continues to face corruption charges and investigation remains pending in the criminal case registered against him.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand—DC Image

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer N. Sanjay for a further six months, up to May 26, 2026.

Sanjay was earlier placed under suspension on allegations of misappropriation and misuse of public funds relating to development and maintenance work of the Automated Governance and NoC Integration (AGNI) NoC web portal, among other charges, during his tenure as Director General of the AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services.

He has been in judicial custody since August 26, 2025.

