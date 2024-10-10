AP extends deadline for submission of liquor shop applications to Oct. 11, draw of lots on Oct. 14

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the timelines for the submission of applications and the draw of lots by revising the commencement date of the new liquor policy for 2024-26 from Oct. 16 in the state.

Excise and Prohibition Director Nishant Kumar issued a communiqué on Wednesday extending the deadline for application submissions to Oct. 11, up to 7.00 pm. Verification and preparation for the draw of lots will take place on Oct. 12 and 13, with the draw of lots and intimation of selection scheduled for Oct. 14.

Accordingly, the state government has permitted an extension of the existing shop policy until Oct. 15, while the licence period under the new shop policy for 2024-26 will commence on Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, the state government has received over 50,000 applications to establish liquor retail outlets, generating revenue for the government to the tune of ₹1,000 crore.