AP Excise Strengthens Vigil Against Liquor Flow From Karnataka

Kurnool: The state excise department has stepped up surveillance at border check-posts in Adoni and its surrounding areas to curb the illegal transport and sale of liquor from Karnataka.

With cross-border smuggling continuing to be a challenge, AP has launched intensified operations targeting transport routes in border villages.

Over the past eight months, officials registered more than 130 cases related to Karnataka liquor smuggling, arrested 140 individuals and seized more than 3,100 litres of liquor. A total of 26 vehicles used in smuggling activities were confiscated.

Excise circle inspector B. Saidulu said a special surveillance team has been formed to closely monitor liquor movement from Karnataka. “Vendors involved in bringing liquor from across the border have been summoned and given counselling. We are booking cases and taking strict action against repeat offenders,” he added.

Officials noted that five excise check-posts have been established in key areas of the Adoni division. However, a shortage of staff at these locations is posing challenges for round-the-clock monitoring. Strengthening manpower at these posts, they say, is crucial to completely stop the smuggling.

They say that during the previous government’s term, policy changes such as a cut in the supply of branded liquor and introduction of other varieties created a demand for Karnataka liquor. Their cheaper rates reportedly encouraged large-scale smuggling, with political elements allegedly benefiting from the trade.

However, after the alliance government came to power, enforcement has been strengthened and branded liquor has been made more accessible to reduce public reliance on smuggled products.

Notably, on March 4, excise teams seized 80 boxes of Karnataka liquor worth Rs 4 lakh and a Bolero vehicle on Aluru Road near Adoni. Three persons were arrested.