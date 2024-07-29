AP: Ex-MLA’s house searched over Madanapalle arson case







Later in the evening, he arrived at his residence in Madanapalle even as police continued searching his house.The investigation is focussing on individuals associated with former YSRC minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son P.V. Mithun Reddy, an MP.Several suspects have been detained for questioning, including J. Venkata Chalapathi (vice-chairman of Madanapalle municipality), YSRC leader Bob John, senior journalist B. Akkualappa and others. Police released them after questioning.Police are also questioning Shashikant, a personal assistant of Peddireddy. They reportedly seized a large number of documents.The fire at the RDO office on July 21 resulted in destruction of 2,440 files, while authorities salvaged 700 files. Former RDOs Hariprasad and Murali, along with some sub-collector office staff, are reportedly still in police custody, though no formal arrests have been made.Sources close to the investigation told Deccan Chronicle that police will make the arrests once they receive the forensic report.In his preliminary report on Saturday, special chief secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia has ruled out electrical short circuit as the cause of fire. Sources said the report suggests the fire had been deliberate and linked to irregular regularisation of approximately 14,000 acres of dotted lands.The Special CS is believed to have recommended the suspension of former RDOs Hariprasad and Murali, along with senior assistant Gowtham Teja.