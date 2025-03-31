AP Ex-Minister Kodali Nani shifted to Mumbai hospital

Hyderabad: Former Minister and YSRCP senior leader Kodali Nani was shifted from Hyderabad to a hospital in Mumbai at 12 pm on Monday in an air ambulance.

Nani’s family members arranged a special air ambulance to shift him to a hospital in Mumbai for better medical treatment. He will be receiving treatment at the renowned hospital in Mumbai. A few days ago, Nani was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli after experiencing severe chest pain.



