 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP Ex-Minister Kodali Nani shifted to Mumbai hospital

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
31 March 2025 6:04 PM IST

Nani’s family members arranged a special air ambulance to shift him to Mumbai hospital

AP Ex-Minister Kodali Nani shifted to Mumbai hospital
x
Former Minister and YSRCP senior leader Kodali Nani (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Former Minister and YSRCP senior leader Kodali Nani was shifted from Hyderabad to a hospital in Mumbai at 12 pm on Monday in an air ambulance.

Nani’s family members arranged a special air ambulance to shift him to a hospital in Mumbai for better medical treatment. He will be receiving treatment at the renowned hospital in Mumbai. A few days ago, Nani was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli after experiencing severe chest pain.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ysrcp kodali nani AIG Hospital 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X