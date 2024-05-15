AP: EVMs shifted to strong rooms at Bapatla

Vijayawada: Bapatla district collector and electoral officer P. Ranjit Basha on Tuesday said electronic voting machines (EVMs) that were used for General Elections on Monday have been transferred to strong rooms.



They were taken to the reception centre at the Bapatla Engineering College on Monday night after completion of the voting.

General observers Parimal Singh, election general officers Khajan Singh, Bapatla district electoral officer P. Ranjit Basha, district SP Vakul Jindal and others were present.

After inspecting the EVMs in front of the candidates present at the spot, they sealed them and transferred them to the strong rooms on Tuesday.

Ranjit Basha assured that the security of the seals would be maintained until the counting of votes. In this event, Bapatla district revenue officer Ch Sathibabu , six constituency ROs and others were present.